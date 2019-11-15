TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are taking to social media in an attempt to identify a person of interest in the death of a woman who was taken to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center and subsequently died.

Detectives are asking for help identifying a woman so they can speak with her regarding the death of Sequoria Powell. Powell died Sunday after shortly after she was brought to St. Vincent. Detectives distributed security footage of the unknown woman that was captured as she entered St. Vincent.

If you have any information on who this person is, or on the circumstances surrounding the incident involving Sequoria Powell, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Callers may remain anonymous

