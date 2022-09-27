Police release video of man throwing food at employees, fighting with customer in Westerville restaurant

The City of Westerville posted surveillance video of the incident, which happened on Sept. 21 at GENJIGO on East Schrock Road.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Westerville police are searching for a man caught on video throwing food and drinks at a restaurant employee and fighting a customer last week.

The video shows a man in a red shirt yelling at two employees standing behind the counter. There was no audio in the video so it's unclear what was said.

Twenty seconds into the video, the man takes a bowl of food off the counter and throws it at one of the employees. He also grabbed about five bottles of soda and threw those at the employee.

After that, the man can be seen fighting with a customer inside the store before the the video ends.