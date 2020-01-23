MAUMEE, Ohio — Police are at the scene of a robbery at a Maumee gas station early Thursday morning.

The robbery happened at the BP Barney's Convenience Mart on South Holland Sylvania Rd. around 3:30 a.m.

Police say a suspect covered in black went behind the counter and grabbed the register before fleeing the scene.

The gas station is open 24 hours, so an employee was in the store at the time; no one was injured.

The district manager of the convenience store says he's glad that no one was hurt.

Police are now collecting evidence at the scene.