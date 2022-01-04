Police searching for men who broke into elderly woman's home, threatened her and demanded money

The suspects were captured on a security camera video.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a pair of men who threatened a 79-year-old woman in her south Toledo home, demanding money and jewelry.

Two men entered the woman's Lake Pointe Drive home by prying open a first-floor door or window shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

They confronted the woman in her chair, demanding her purse and threatening her with a rock that one man carried in his hand.

While one man searched her bedroom, the other told her "give me all your money of I'm going to hit you in the head and kill you," police said.

The woman told police she handed over her purse, but then stood up and activated a burglar alarm, prompting the men to flee and alerting police.

A security camera at the woman's home captured images of the suspected burglars.

If you have any information please call OR text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000 or more.