TOLEDO, Ohio — A man went to the hospital after being shot while on the way to see his children in north Toledo.

The incident happened at Lagrange and Oneida around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Police say 23-year-old Keyshawn Foreman was dropped off in the area to see his children and was walking along Lagrange Street when he heard three gunshots.

Foreman told police he realized he had been shot in the left side of his buttocks and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Police are investigating.