TPD: Bomb threat at Cherry Street Mission a hoax, police investigating

According to police, an unknown male called the center and stated there was a bomb in the building.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating a bomb threat hoax at Cherry Street Mission's Life Revitalization Center located on Monroe Street.

On April 30, just before 9 a.m., Toledo police received calls of a bomb threat being made at the center in downtown Toledo. According to police, an unknown male called the center and stated there was a bomb in the building. The caller did not say where inside the building the bomb was located.

The scene was quickly secured and examined by a K-9 unit. The scene was cleared after no evidence of a bomb was found.

A possible suspect has been identified based on information given by employees at the center. Police have not released the man's name.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free WTOL 11 news app for the latest.