TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in west Toledo on Sunday evening.

According to Toledo Police, a male victim was shot at the Stop and Go gas station on the corner of Upton Ave. and Monroe St.

Police say the victim ran across the street where they found him when they arrived.

Police are searching for possibly two suspects.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m.

The condition of the victim is unknown, but police say their injuries are non life-threatening.

