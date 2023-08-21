Police deploy pepperballs at 'reckless' crowd following alleged fight outside west Toledo bar

Police said they used a pepperball to end a fight, and disperse the crowd.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to an west Toledo bar regarding a "noise disturbance" early Sunday in an incident that resulted in police deploying several pepperballs into a crowd.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to Unique's Lounge in the 5300 block of Dorr Street regarding "disorder" and "noise disturbance" at approximately 2:30 a.m. Police claimed Unique's Lounge was hosting an after party at Pyramid, a business located next door.

Authorities said the parking lot was full with vehicles and patrons who were allegedly "loud and reckless". Police claimed the manager refused to end the party; police then began telling people to leave the premise.

A fight between several women within a large crowd ensued at the front door to Unique's Lounge, officers claimed. Police said they used a pepperball to end the fight and disperse the crowd; following this, authorities used additional pepperballs to clear the parking lot.

The dispersed patrons went to a nearby gas station where they also allegedly caused another disturbance, to which police responded.

No arrests were made, TPD officers said.

