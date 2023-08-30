Suspect arrested, accused of assaulting bystander and TPD officers Tuesday

Police claimed the suspect told officers he believed they were the Antichrist.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is custody after he allegedly assaulted a bystander and two police officers in an incident in a west Toledo apartment building, according to a Toledo police report.

Crews responded to the 2900 block of W. Central Avenue at approximately 1:08 p.m. Tuesday after a suspect allegedly assaulted a bystander in an apartment hallway. Upon arrival, police claimed the suspect punched both officers on scene "without provocation". Police reported the suspect thought the officers were the Antichrist.

Police and the suspect engaged in a "prolonged fight", during which both officers allegedly suffered scrapes and bruises. The suspect was also accused of biting one of the officers on the arm, breaking the skin.

Authorities arrested the suspect, 50-year-old E. Harvis, according to a report. He was treated by TFRD. Police sought treatment at a hospital.

