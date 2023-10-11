TPD report: Suspect in theft, officer injured in west Toledo parking lot

The incident occurred when officers responded to a theft at a west Toledo Rite Aid.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect was transported to the hospital for injuries and a police officer sustained a minor injury in a west Toledo shoplifting incident in August.

Police crews were dispatched to a Rite Aid on Secor Road shortly after noon on Aug. 12 regarding a theft from the store, according to a Toledo police report first issued Wednesday. The suspect allegedly refused to cooperate with officers and several citizens assisted in stopping him, police claimed.

During the incident, one of the officers sustained a pain in her lower back, but did not seek medical attention and was not expected to miss work.

The suspect refused to identify himself, according to police. Toledo Fire and Rescue transported the suspect to the hospital. The nature of the suspect's injuries was not specified in the report.

