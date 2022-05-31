Police officer injured in struggle with suspect booked at Lucas County jail

Toledo police claim Steven Marcele, 45, was booked and began fighting with deputies about 10 p.m. Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer was injured Saturday night during a skirmish with a recently arrested suspect at the Lucas County jail.

Steven Marcele, 45, was booked and began fighting with deputies about 10 p.m., according to a police report. Police claim Marcele was kicking his legs and an officer identified as D. Lett felt a sharp pain in his lower abdomen while attempting to subdue Marcele.

Officer Lett received medical treatment. Their status is unknown, according to the police report.

Marcele was arrested earlier Saturday at the Lighthouse Motel on North Reynolds Road. Police claim he was holding two knives and banging on the door of a room where he said his girlfriend was being held captive. T

he room was cleared and no one was found inside, according to police.