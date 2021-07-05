Police officer assaulted at west Toledo bar

A body camera fell off an officer during the incident and was not found.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer was assaulted early Saturday at a bar in west Toledo.

Officers were attempting to escort Jordan Flowers, 25, off the property at O'Shea's Irish Pub on West Sylvania Avenue for trespassing around 2 a.m. According to a police report, Flowers refused to leave and a fight with police ensued.

Officers Cristopher Guanilo and Emily Felser were eventually able to subdue the suspect and arrest him. Officer Guanilo's body camera fell off during the incident and was unable to be located.

Officer Felser sustained a cut on her wrist, but is not expected to miss any work.