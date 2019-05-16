CHICAGO — Police say the body of a missing pregnant teen has been found behind a Southwest Side home.

Law enforcement has been looking for Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, 19, since last month. Police say she had been strangled and the baby was cut from her body after she was killed, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The baby remains in "grave" condition, Chicago police told the Tribune.

CBS affiliate WBBM said the teen was lured to a home under the pretense she would be picking up clothes for her child. Sources told WBBM that she was lured to a basement and later her body was dumped in a garbage can.

The medical examiner's office ruled the teen's death a homicide.

Ochoa-Uriostegui was nine months pregnant when she was reported missing April 23.

WBBM said detectives are questioning four people in connection with the teen's disappearance.

WBBM and the Tribune reported fire officials confirmed paramedics had answered a call for a newborn in distress at the home on the day that Ochoa-Uriostegui went missing.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.