FINDLAY, Ohio — Police say a man was stabbed four times after he and another man were visiting the same woman in Findlay.

Police say the stabbing happened at an apartment on Larkins St. around 11:45 a.m. on Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the apartment for a domestic situation after it was learned that 34-year-old William Burkhalter stabbed 28-year-old Tobais Bixler four times with a folding knife.

Police say the altercation occurred because both men were visiting the same woman at the apartment.

Bixler was taken to the hospital where he was admitted to the ICU in stable condition.

Burkhalter fled the scene before police arrived, but was located a short time later at the Hancock County Probation Office.

Burkhalter admitted to tossing the knife out of his vehicle as he fled; he was arrested without incident and is being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.

Police recovered the knife as evidence in the case.