DEFIANCE, Ohio — The owner of a stolen vehicle told Defiance police he was shot at while following the stolen car on Sunday night.

Police say a man whose vehicle was stolen saw his stolen vehicle being driven in the area of S. Clinton St. and Downs St. around 9 p.m. in Defiance.

The man had reported his vehicle stolen the day before.

Police say the man followed his stolen vehicle when the suspect driving the stolen vehicle shot at the vehicle the victim was in on Wayne Ave.

The suspect is described as a white male with long brown or blonde hair.

The stolen vehicle is a 2008 light green Ford Focus with a small window that has been broken out on the passenger side and covered with black tape.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle should call the Defiance Police Department at 419-784-5050.