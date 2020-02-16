MORENCI, Mich. — A father of a 25-year-old man who was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning said he warned police about his son's behavior multiple times in the past month.

Police say Donovan Cool rammed his truck into other cars owned by other individuals in the driveway of a residence in the 400 block of N. Summit Street in Morenci.

Everett Cool identified himself as Donovan Cool's father and said the two cars belonged to him.

Donovan Cool proceeded into a stand-off with police by barricading himself in an upper apartment, according to a police news release.

Police say Donovan Cool broke windows in the apartment, threw a lit propane canister at officers and threatened to catch the building on fire.

The stand-off lasted about three hours and once crews on the scene determined it was safe to enter the apartment, Donovan Cool was taken into custody after a short fight with officers, according to the release.

Everett Cool said he had been warning police about his concerns regarding his son's behavior for over a month and said he feels authorities failed him.

"They say if you see something, say something and I have been screaming for a month," he said.

Donovan Cool was booked at the Lenawee County Jail for two counts of malicious destruction to property, one count of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Morenci police were assisted on the scene by the Hudson Police Department, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Department, the Michigan State Police and the Morenci Fire Department.

