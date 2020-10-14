Police: Man charged with kidnapping after holding woman, 4 of her children captive

Police say the man held the children and their mother at his home while continuing to physically assault and threaten assault to the mother in front of the children.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man is in custody after allegedly holding a woman and four of her children captive at this home in north Toledo on Tuesday.

Police responded to a call at a duplex in the 1200 block of N. Erie St. around 6:15 p.m. that the 24-year-old victim and four of her children were being held captive by 22-year-old Luis Ortiz.

Police say Ortiz made the children leave their home by physical attack and by threatening physical attack to their mother.

Ortiz was taken into custody while attempting to flee the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.