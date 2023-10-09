Records: Man charged after flying drone over Ohio Stadium during Maryland game

The drone was violating the temporary flight restriction that was in place by the Federal Aviation Administration around the stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 28-year-old man is charged after allegedly flying a drone over Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State-Maryland football game on Saturday.

An arrest warrant was issued for the operator who is charged with unsafe operation of aircraft, prohibited acts, inducing panic and disorderly conduct.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, officers were advised of a drone flying over the Ohio Stadium around 12:20 p.m. on Oct. 7. The drone was violating the temporary flight restriction that was in place by the Federal Aviation Administration around the stadium.

The FAA sets the restriction for one hour before kickoff, throughout the game and one hour after the game ends.

Court records say that the drone was observed traveling from the Lennox Town Center, around Morrill and Lincoln Tower, before flying over Ohio Stadium.

The NCAA officiating crew stopped play and players were moved to the sidelines. The game was paused momentarily before the drone returned to its original location.

Officers were able to locate the operator, who was ordered to bring the drone down.

According to court records, the operator stated that he recently purchased the drone from Best Buy and wanted to show his coworkers. When asked by detectives, the operator affirmed that he did not possess a TRUST certificate or basic aeronautical safety knowledge.

The operator also stated during the interview that he lost control of the drone for approximately three minutes while over the crowded stadium.