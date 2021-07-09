Police: Man arrested after bringing gun to woman's apartment in west Toledo

Witnesses say the man came to the location with a gun and was arguing with a woman through the apartment door.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was arrested after a domestic violence incident in west Toledo on Thursday.

Police were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Slater around 6 p.m. after witnesses said a man came to the location with a gun and was arguing with a woman through the apartment door.

Officers arrived to the location within a minute and were told the man pushed through the apartment door and a struggle was heard. Police were forced to enter the apartment after trying to make contact with the occupants and discovered the witness got the apartment number wrong.

Officers then breached entry into the correct apartment and made contact with the occupants, leading to the arrest of Damien Bryson.