TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police and the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force are asking for the public's help locating a man who has been accused of rape.

Police said Adrian Diamond, 40, might be living on the streets near downtown Toledo but he also has ties in Detroit.

According to court records, Diamond raped an unconscious woman in Toledo on April 16.

Police are urging people with information about his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111