Police looking for suspects of stealing 8 laptops at Spring Meadows Target

HOLLAND, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two people suspected of stealing eight laptop computers from the Target store located at Spring Meadows Shopping Center.

The man and woman are suspected of stealing the computers last Wednesday, Jan. 6, according to the sheriff's office.

If you have any information on the identity of these suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 419-245-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 419-213-4923. You can remain anonymous.