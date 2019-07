TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot in the chest Sunday night in central Toledo at Shirley Avenue just off Door Street and somehow made it to Parkside Boulevard about a block away, according to police.

He was found by police and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are interviewing neighbors in the area and gathering evidence from both locations.

The shooter is still on the run.

This is a developing story, we will continue to keep you updated.