Police looking for suspect of robbing convenience store on Airport Hwy

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a convenience store in south Toledo on Thanksgiving day.

Police say the man entered the store, located on the 3300 block of Airport Highway, around 2:50 p.m., pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register.

The clerk handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect fled on foot, according to police.

Police are still investigating the incident. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.