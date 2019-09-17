MONROE, Mich. — Monroe Police are looking for a suspect in an early Tuesday morning shooting.

Police were called to the area of W. 5th St. and Cass St. around 2:40 a.m. on reports of several gunshots being fired in the area.

When they arrived to the scene, police found a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Police say she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the suspect is a black male with dreadlocks wearing grey sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the shooting.

Police say the suspect was last seen riding a bicycle westbound on W. 5th St.

Officers searched that area but did not find the suspect.

Anyone with information should call the Monroe Police Department at 734-243-7512.