Police looking for mother after children were left home alone for several hours

Toledo police say the children were reported to be heard screaming and crying and banging on the walls of the trailer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for a south Toledo mother after officers found them home alone Tuesday night.

Police were dispatched to the 5700 block of Angola Rd. for safety check.

The caller reported hearing children screaming and crying and banging on the walls from one of the trailers in the lot.

Police discovered that the three children, ages two, three and five, had been left alone in the trailer for several hours by their mother Sara Duncan.

Children's services were called to take custody of the children.