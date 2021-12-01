Police looking for man suspected of robbing convenience store in Lenawee County

Police say the suspect robbed the Lightning Quick convenience store in Palmyra on New Year's Eve around 10 p.m.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of robbing the Lightning Quick convenience store on U.S. 223 in Palmyra on New Year's Eve around 10 p.m.

The man robbed the store at gunpoint, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a 5'8'' man with a medium build, wearing dark clothing, a hood and a mask that covered his face except for his eyes and nose.

The man and the vehicle pictured below are of interest to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. You can also submit tips anonymously online at www.p3tips.com/431.

Any tips that lead to the arrest of the responsible person will earn the caller a cash reward.