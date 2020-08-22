Police looking for man suspected of robbing bank in Monroe County

The man is suspected of robbing the First Merchants Bank Friday evening and fleeing in the passenger seat of a gray car, possibly a Nissan, according to police.

MONROE, Michigan — Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing the First Merchants Bank in Monroe Friday evening and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man entered the bank branch on N. Custer Road around 5:40 p.m., showed a note saying the bank was being robbed to an employee and demanded money, according to police.

Police say the employee complied and the suspect fled the bank in the passenger seat of a gray car, possibly a Nissan, with no license plate visible.

The man did not show a weapon or implied he had one, according to police.

Police did not release the amount of money taken by the suspect as it has not been determined yet.

The man is described as being approximately 6 feet, 3 inches tall and having a medium build. He was wearing a black face mask, a ball cap and a white sweatshirt.

If you have any information, contact Officer McKenzie and Detective Nelson with the City of Monroe Police Department at 734-243-7585 or 734-243-7509.