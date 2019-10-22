TOLEDO, Ohio — Police have located the inmate who escaped from Lucas County Sheriff's Office deputies Tuesday morning.

Police captured 16-year-old Bryson Martinson in the 3200 block of Lincolnshire in someone's back yard around 10:40 a.m.

He went missing around 9:30 a.m.

Toledo Police are assisting the Lucas County Sheriff's Office in finding an escaped inmate in west Toledo.

Police believe 16-year-old Bryson Martinson is in the area of Lincolnshire.

Police say he is a felonious assault suspect who escaped from Lucas County Sheriff's deputies around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Martinson, a felonious assault suspect, is being taken back to jail by the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.