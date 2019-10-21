FINDLAY, Ohio — Police are looking for a suspect who led police on a high-speed chase in Findlay early Monday morning.

The chase began on Bright Road near Croy Drive when police attempted to stop a silver Mustang just after midnight for an expired registration violation and an equipment violation.

Police say instead of pulling over, the driver of the Mustang led police on a chase that lasted about three minutes over a little more than four miles, with speeds topping out at more than 100 miles per hour.

Police ended the pursuit after the driver fled out northbound on Bright Road out of the Findlay City Limits and into Hancock County.

The suspect was last seen on County Road 18 near County Road 109.

Police are now looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information should call the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7163.