TOLEDO, Ohio — Police have located the inmate who escaped from Lucas County sheriff's deputies earlier this morning. Police captured 16-year-old Bryson Martinson in the 3200 block of Lincolnshire around 10:40 Tuesday morning.



The Lucas County Sheriff's Office said Martinson was at a doctor's appointment when he escaped around 9:30 a.m. There were two deputies with him at the time. Police said Martinson is a felonious assault suspect.



Officials said deputies had to remove some of the ankle chains from the inmate so he could be examined. That’s when Martinson took advantage of the situation and escaped.



Immediately, the Lucas County Sheriff's Office and Toledo Police put a number of units in the Lincolnshire area, and were actively searching for a gun.





Residents spotted the escaped inmate, which helped officers ultimately capture him about an hour later in a backyard on the 3200 block of Lincolnshire.



"He had a ... he looked like an escape inmate," said Capt. Matt Luettke with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office."So luckily, citizens had seen him. I don’t think there was any other threat to public safety. The youth still had belly chains on, he just didn’t have leg irons on."



Martinson is back in jail at this time.

