SANDUSKY, Ohio — Police in the Sandusky area are investing a bank robbery that occurred Friday morning.

Perkins Township police confirm that the First Federal Bank on Milan Road was robbed at 9:19 a.m.

Police describe the suspect as a male dressed as a female wearing black, a hat, sunglasses and sandals.

The suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made.