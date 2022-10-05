Police investigating west Toledo robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man robbed a Vito's Pizza in west Toledo Tuesday.
Toledo Police responded to a robbery call at the Vito's Pizza and Subs on Douglas Rd. around 11 p.m.
When officers arrived, Hailee Miller, 19, and Drain Corso, 20, stated they were working inside the restaurant when a man wearing a blue bandana entered the business holding a handgun. The man demanded they open the
register and took the cash drawer before fleeing the scene on foot.
TPD is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story.
More local headlines from WTOL 11: