x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigating west Toledo robbery

Workers stated they were inside the Vito's Pizza on Douglas Rd. when a man wearing a blue bandana entered the business holding a handgun.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man robbed a Vito's Pizza in west Toledo Tuesday.

Toledo Police responded to a robbery call at the Vito's Pizza and Subs on Douglas Rd. around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, Hailee Miller, 19, and Drain Corso, 20, stated they were working inside the restaurant when a man wearing a blue bandana entered the business holding a handgun. The man demanded they open the
register and took the cash drawer before fleeing the scene on foot.

TPD is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

More local headlines from WTOL 11:

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Overnight shooting in central Toledo leaves one man wounded

Before You Leave, Check This Out