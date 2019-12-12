TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after the Sprint store on Holland-Sylvania was broken into early Thursday morning.

Police say a passerby called in the smash-and-grab around 5:30 a.m.

The front door of the store is smashed in and police believe the suspect or suspects took some display phones.

It is unclear how many phones were taken or how many people were involved.

The owner of the store has been notified.

Police say there is surveillance video they will look over that will hopefully give them more information.