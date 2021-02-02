Police investigating shots fired at taxi driver at Weiler Homes in east Toledo

The taxi driver called police from a gas station near Weiler Homes after the incident, according to the police report.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A taxi driver told officers someone shot at him early Tuesday morning when he was dropping off a passenger at Weiler Homes in east Toledo, according to the police report.

Anthony Cole called police from the Sunoco at Oak and Nevada streets and told dispatch he was shot at the Weiler Homes and that he had a bullet hole in his car.

Cole told responding officers he believed someone shot at him as he was dropping off a passenger.

Authorities observed one bullet hole in the driver's door of Cole's cab and recovered three shell casings in front of Weiler Homes.

Cole was not injured.

There are no suspects at this time, but police are still investigating the incident.