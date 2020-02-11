x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Crime

Police investigating shooting of 29-year-old man in east Toledo

Ricardo Obregon, 29, arrived at St. Vincent Medical Center after driving himself there following a shooting incident in a parking lot, according to police.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting that took place in a parking lot on the east side of town Sunday. 

Officers arrived at the intersection of Nevada Street and Woodville Road and found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

Shortly after the call, Ricardo Obregon, 29, arrived at St. Vincent Medical Center after driving himself there from the original scene, according to authorities. 

Obregon sustained multiple gunshot wounds, though they are not considered life-threatening. 

Police have no suspects at this time and are continuing to investigate the incident. 

MORE FROM WTOL:

TPD: Man arrested after body found in home believed to be man reported missing

Police: East Toledo man shoots at 1 person, assaults another

Toledo police investigating 21-year-old's shooting death

  