Police investigating shooting of 29-year-old man in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting that took place in a parking lot on the east side of town Sunday.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Nevada Street and Woodville Road and found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

Shortly after the call, Ricardo Obregon, 29, arrived at St. Vincent Medical Center after driving himself there from the original scene, according to authorities.

Obregon sustained multiple gunshot wounds, though they are not considered life-threatening.

Police have no suspects at this time and are continuing to investigate the incident.