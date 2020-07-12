Police investigating shooting of 26-year-old Michigan man

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old man in the hospital Saturday just after midnight.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Post Street in central Toledo but once arriving on the scene, authorities found out a gunshot victim had been transported to Toledo Hospital by a private car, according to police.
Police say a detective responded to scene shortly thereafter and authorities collected evidence and photographed the scene.
Lee Herb, 26, suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating the incident.
MORE FROM WTOL:
'No police officer wants to use deadly force' | TPD releases 911 call, bodycam footage from fatal shooting of domestic violence suspect