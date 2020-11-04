MIDDLE POINT, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a young child who died at the hospital after being transported suffering from a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers were dispatched Thursday around 1:40 p.m. on a call of a young child suffering from a gunshot wound in Middle Point.

The child was transported to St. Rita's Hospital by Middle Point EMS, where they were pronounced dead later.

Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach said the incident remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office.

