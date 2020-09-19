TPD investigating shooting at Bowlero Lanes Fun Center in west Toledo

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Toledo Police confirm at least one person has been shot at the Bowlero Lanes Bowling Alley in west Toledo on Saturday evening.

Detectives are on the scene and about a half dozen police cruisers are also in the parking lot where the manager of Bowlero says the shooting took place.

The manager also says the victim was not bowling prior to the shooting.

Police say the victim has been taken to the hospital but there is no word on their condition at this time.