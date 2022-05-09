Police investigating shooting at west Toledo apartment complex

The victim was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a Toledo police detective on the scene in the 1200 block of Slater Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is hospitalized following a shooting Monday morning in west Toledo.

Toledo police taped off an area surrounding a portion of Larchmont Estates in the 1200 block of Slater Street after 6 a.m. Monday.

The scene appeared to extend into the street to the intersection of Willys Parkway and Slater Street. The perimeter included a damaged car with a broken window, but police did not say how or if the car is related to the shooting.

A victim was taken to the hospital with an “apparent gunshot wound,” a Toledo police detective told WTOL 11 on the scene.

Police did not give any further details or the victim's condition at this time. It was not disclosed if anyone is in custody or if there are any suspects.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story.

