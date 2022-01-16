Police: Male driver shot and killed on Holland-Sylvania Rd. in south Toledo

Officials say they responded to a call for a shooting at Holland-Sylvania and Perrysburg-Holland Rds. around 8 p.m.

The driver of a car is dead after police say someone shot at the car he was in around 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

A large police presence, including investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, were investigating at the corner of Holland-Sylvania and Perrysburg-Holland Roads in south Toledo for much of the evening.

Capt. Matt Luettke with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office says a passerby saw the vehicle stopped at the intersection and noticed bullet holes in the vehicle.

That driver was afraid to stop but called 911.

Luettke says when police arrived they found a victim in the car who was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.