Toledo police are on the scene of a double shooting in south Toledo Sunday night.

The shooting happened at the South Side Liquor Box at the corner of Western Avenue and Broadway.

South Side Liquor Store double shooting

wtol

Bar patrons tell WTOL that two people were shot at the bar and both were taken to the hospital.

Witnesses say the two were shot outside the bar but were brought into the bar by patrons to try to help them before police arrived.

Our crew on scene saw one male being put into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

Western Avenue is currently taped off and closed to traffic.

Police are questioning all the people inside the bar as part of the investigation.

Those at the bar were celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

No arrests have been made at this time.