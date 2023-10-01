Police investigating scene at Weiler Homes in east Toledo

Police set up crime tape outside one of the buildings.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a crime scene at the Weiler Homes apartments in east Toledo on Sunday evening.

Police were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m.

Crime tape could be seen set up around an area on Leach Ave. after there were reports of shootings in the area.

In addition, at least a dozen evidence markers could be seen in the grass and on the sidewalk outside one of the buildings.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for more information as it becomes available.

