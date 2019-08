TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police were called about a body found in north Toledo at Champlain Street and Albany Street around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Police say the person was a middle-age white male.

It is uncertain if the person overdosed or if foul play was involved, according to police.

Officers on the scene said the body was found by a neighbor and is being transported for autopsy.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.