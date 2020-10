Police say the unknown Black male suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after finding an unknown Black male dead in central Toledo early Monday morning.

Police say around 12:13 a.m. they were dispatched to Pinewood and Brown on a shots fired call.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased victim who suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim's identity will be confirmed with help from the Lucas County Coroner's Office.