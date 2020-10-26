Lucas Co. Coroner's office identifies 14-year-old male found dead in central Toledo as overnight shooting victim

Coroners say Tayshaun Smith-Davis suffered from at least one gunshot wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Officials with the Lucas County Coroner's office have identified 14-year-old Tayshaun Smith-Davis as the Black male who was found dead in central Toledo early Monday morning.

Police say around 12:13 a.m. they were dispatched to Pinewood and Brown on a shots-fired call.

Officers found Smith-Davis dead when they arrived at the scene

Officials with the coroner's office say the cause of death is a gunshot wound to the neck.

The final ruling of death is pending toxicology

Police have opened a homicide investigation into the shooting. This is the 46th homicide in Toledo this year.