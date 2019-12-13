TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in west Toledo on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Berdan near Jackman around 2:30 p.m.

Police were dispatched to the area on reports of a shooting involving a vehicle.

They found the victim's Chevy Silverado pickup crashed into a pole with evidence of bullet holes in the vehicle.

Police say the victim had left the scene prior to police arrival, and after a check of the area could not be located.

The victim, later identified as 27-year-old James Hairston, later showed up at the hospital and was interviewed by police.

Police say his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.