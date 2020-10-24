Police: Intoxicated man arrested after leading officers on pursuit with child in car

The child was properly restrained in the back seat and was later safely reunited with the mother.

COLUMBUS GROVE, Ohio — A 52-year-old Columbus Grove man is in custody after leading police in a chase with a child in the car and while under the influence, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to a call about an alleged kidnapping Friday night around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of N High Street in Columbus Grove.

Michael Strykul, 52, took the 4-year-old child he has with Dorothy Selhorst, 43, after an argument, according to police.

Police say Strykul failed to stop for law enforcement after attempts were made to initiate a traffic stop. A pursuit then ensued that ended in Lima after Strykul's car was damaged by a stop stick deployment, according to authorities.

The child was properly restrained in the back seat and was later safely reunited with the mother.

Strykul was charged with failure to comply with a lawful order of a police officer and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police are still investigating the incident.