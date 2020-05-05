BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green police received 14 complaints of loud parties over the weekend, despite Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's ongoing "Stay Safe Ohio" order.

According to BGPD, citations were not issued for every complaint, most received only a warning.

However, police had to go to the same residence on the 900 block of Fourth St. twice in a span of just 12 hours due to reports of two separate parties. Citations were issued in both instances.

Police were first dispatched early Saturday morning around 1 a.m. On arrival, they found a gathering of 30-40 people. One of the residents was cited for disorderly conduct.

Hours later, around 2:45 p.m., officers arrived at the same residence to find another 30-40 people outside drinking alcohol with loud music playing. Officers spoke with a different resident who told police he wasn't around for the first incident. He was also cited for disorderly conduct.

Another citation was issued Friday night at a home on Manville Ave. after officers heard loud music and yelling from outside the building.

Additional complaints were made about homes on Burrwood, High St., Buttonwood, College Dr., Enterprise, Klotz Rd., Summit St. and Church St.

