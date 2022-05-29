Police identify 16-year-old killed in shooting on Ohio Statehouse lawn

Witnesses told police three people shot the teen and left the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victim killed in a shooting on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday night as a 16-year-old Columbus boy.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to the Statehouse just after 10 p.m.

Officers located the victim, identified as 16-year-old Broderick Harper, on the Broad Street side of the front lawn and tried to resuscitate him before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Brice Nihiser, a public information officer for the OSHP, said one of their units on the grounds heard the shot and attempted to help save the teen.

Witnesses told police three people shot Broderick and then ran off.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said three scooters found at the scene are connected to the shooting and there may be three or more suspects.