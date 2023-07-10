Police fire pepperballs, arrest 5 at north Toledo biker club

Officers were called to the establishment about 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of a large group of people fighting.

Toledo police officers fired pepperballs and arrested several people early Saturday outside a biker club in north Toledo.

Officers responded to a call of a large group of people fighting at New Force, located at 3158 Cherry St., just before 4 a.m., according to a police report. Officers ordered the crowd to disperse, but several individuals attempted to keep fighting.

Pepperballs were then deployed and five people were arrested and booked into the Lucas County Jail. Their names were not listed on the report.